GBA fighting to get boxers back home

The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) is still fighting on the ropes to bring its four boxers home from Cuba.

But as the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic, air and seaports continue to be closed which further backs the association into a corner.

With the recent announcement that the Cheddi Jagan International Airport will continue to be closed to non-essential travel at least until May 1, this has further delayed the arrival of the boxers who departed on January 4 on a three-month training stint.