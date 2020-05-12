Private sector writes GECOM about unfounded allegations made by party agents on elections

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) has written to the Chairman of GECOM, Justice (Ret’d) Claudette Singh expressing concern at the unfounded allegations about the March 2nd elections being made by party agents during the ongoing recount.

The PSC released the letter of yesterday’s date to the media. It was signed by Chairman Gerry Gouveia.

It commended the organization of the recount process and the “professional commitment and performance” being generally demonstrated by the staff of GECOM assigned to conduct the recount.