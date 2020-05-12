US House of Representatives members call for return of Carter Center team

This story is developing and will be updated.

Six legislators from the US House of Representatives representing both Democrats and Republicans today expressed support for the recount of votes underway here and called for the return of Carter Center observers.

A statement from the office of Albio Sires follows:

Today, Reps. Albio Sires (D-NJ), Gregory W. Meeks (D-NY), Sanford Bishop (D-GA), Francis Rooney (R-FL), Jeff Duncan (R-SC), and Jenniffer González-Colón (R-PR) released the following statement expressing support for a transparent vote recount in Guyana:

“We welcome the decision to initiate a vote recount in Guyana and reiterate our bipartisan commitment to supporting a fully transparent election process that reflects the will of the Guyanese people.

“We appreciate the vital role that the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has played in advancing democratic principles in Guyana. At the same time, we urge the Government of Guyana to allow the observation team from the Carter Center and technical advisory team from the International Republican Institute to return to the country to join CARICOM in observing the recount process.

“We remain dedicated to ensuring that the Guyanese people are free to exercise their right to vote, that their votes are counted accurately, and that they are able to shape a democratic and prosperous future for their country.”