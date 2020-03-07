US State Dep’t, members of Congress oppose swearing in without credible vote count

The United States Department of State yesterday warned against any declaration of victory or swearing in as a result of Monday’s polls while questions remain about the credibility of the process.

Acting Assistant Secretary for the United States. Department of State’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs Michael G. Kozak tweeted, “The people of #Guyana deserve a credible election and legitimate transfer of power; the democracies of the region expect that Guyana will uphold our shared values.”

He earlier noted that the Department of State joined with the Organization of American States and others regarding the elections. “No candidate should declare victory or be sworn in while serious questions remain about credibility of March 2 elections and whether procedures were followed,” he wrote.