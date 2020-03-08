Any gov’t sworn in from ‘flawed’ March 2 poll results wouldn’t be legitimate -US State Dep’t says as int’l calls grow for credible results process

The United States State Department yesterday warned that any government sworn in on the basis of the flawed tabulation of results from last Monday’s polls “would not be legitimate,” as international calls grew for the disputed Region Four results to be verified before the swearing-in of a president.

Acting Assistant Secretary for the United States. Department of State’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs Michael G. Kozak made the declaration on Saturday, one day after cautioning against any declaration of victory or swearing in as a result of Monday’s polls while questions remain about the credibility of the process.

Kozak tweeted that vote tabulation irregularities “marred” the March 2 elections as the US Ambassador along with other observers saw “flawed vote tabulation.” “Irrespective of today’s legal proceedings, any government sworn in on the basis of that result would not be legitimate,” he added before further tweeting, “the people of #Guyana deserve a credible election and transfer of power that reflects their will.”