CARICOM Chair Mottley says every vote must count -urges cooperation to ensure transparent tabulation from SOPs

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) yesterday called on Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) officials and the political leadership to work together to ensure that the tabulation of the results from Monday’s polling is done according to the law in order for a peaceful and legal completion of the process.

The call was made by the CARICOM chairperson, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, who said that the preservation of law and order is paramount.

“We are very clear, every vote must be made to count; and transparently so,” Mottley said yesterday in a statement, where she also said “It is critical that good sense prevail.”