APNU+AFC urges calm as final declaration of election results awaited

The APNU+AFC coalition yesterday called on citizens to remain calm and not engage in any act to disrupt national life or cause any strife or inconvenience even as it noted that the final declaration of results of Monday’s general election by the Guyana Elections Commission is still being awaited.

Amid unrest as protests erupted at several locations along the coast, the coalition, in a statement, urged Guyanese to conduct themselves in a peaceful and law-abiding manner as they go about their daily activities.

Further, the APNU+AFC coalition urged all Guyanese to respect the will of the people as exercised in Monday’s polls. “APNU+AFC Coalition commends the hundreds of thousands of Guyanese who exercised their right to vote on Monday and who have remained calm and peaceful as we all await the final declaration of results by the Guyana Elections Commission,” the statement said.