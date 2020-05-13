Bush Lot library, ICT hub destroyed in fire

A fire, suspected to be the result of arson, has destroyed a building that housed a library and an ICT hub in the Bush Lot Community Centre Ground, Region Five.

The building was donated by the Madramootoo family several years ago for a community library.

Latchmin Azeez, 51, Chairperson of the Bush Lot Community Development Council and a Community Development Officer attached to the Ministry of Communities in Region Five, yesterday said the “building had thousands of books, a huge table and some chairs. E-gov had installed equipment for an ICT hub two years ago.”