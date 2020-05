A fire gutted two buildings, including one that housed five families, opposite the Bartica Police Station on Monday night and an investigation is currently underway into its origins.

In addition to the two-storey building that housed the families, another two-storey building housing a general store was also gutted in the fire.

Fire Chief Marlon Gentle told Stabroek News that the owner of the two buildings and the 11 other occupants are working alongside the police to investigate the cause.