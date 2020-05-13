GECOM seeking to up recount stations, hours

Following a review of the recount process, the Guyana Elections Com-mission (GECOM) yesterday decided to approach the National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) for advice on increasing both the number of work stations and the working hours for the National Recount.

Currently the recount is being executed at 10 work stations from 08:00 to 19:00hrs, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC). It had been proposed that the entire process would be completed within 25 days but so far there has been an average of less than 50 ballot boxes recounted each day. At that rate the Commission would need twice as many days to process the 2,339 boxes generated at the March 2, 2020 elections.

Speaking with reporters last evening, Commissioners Sase Gunraj and Vincent Alexander explained that three options were being considered to increase the pace of the count.