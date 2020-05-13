Families of Coast Guard wharf explosion victims still awaiting findings of inquiry

Over two months since ranks of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Artillery Unit were injured in the fireworks explosion at the Coast Guard Wharf, the families of two of the victims are still awaiting the findings from the Board of Inquiry (BOI) set up to investigate the accident.

Eight ranks were assembling fireworks in preparation for the country’s 50th Republic anniversary celebrations when an explosion occurred at the Coast Guard wharf, located at Ruimveldt, on February 22.Of the eight persons, 21331 Corporal Seon Rose, 31, of Friendship, East Coast Demerara passed away in the Intensive Care Unit at around 11.50 am on the following day. He had sustained burns to 90 per cent of his body.

Both of the injured ranks, Gordon Cornette, of Plaisance, East Coast Demerara, and Terrence Neil of Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara, have been discharged and are at home recuperating.