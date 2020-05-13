GBTI rewards 12 for being part of its Early Savers programme

The Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) has announced that 12 children are the winners of its Annual Early Savers Prize Drawing.

According to a GBTI release yesterday, the winners had to be active account holders as of May 1, 2019 to April 30, 2020 to be eligible for automatic entry into the competition.

The bank explained that in recent years, three winners were randomly selected from across the network of branches and presented with age-appropriate prizes as an incentive for saving and for being a part of the Bank’s Early Savers Club. However, this year, in acknowledgement of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the bank decided instead to award 12 children – one from each of its branches across the country – with a cash back saving incentive.