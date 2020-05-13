UG begins selection process for next Vice Chancellor

The University of Guyana has announced the first in a series of public lectures which form part of the selection process for the next Vice Chancellor.

In a brief statement yesterday UG invited the general public to attend on May 14, the lecture which will be delivered from 6 to 8 pm Eastern Time (US and Canada) via Zoom Webinar by Professor Stafford Griffith, the Interim Pro Vice-Chancellor and Principal, University of the West Indies (UWI) Five Island Campus.

Griffith is apparently one of the short-listed candidates. He has been interim Pro Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the UWI Five Islands Campus located in Antigua and Barbuda since August 15, 2019.