Despite COVID-19 symptoms, no test done on toddler who died at GPH

Although her toddler was found to have exhibited symptoms of COVID-19 before his death, grieving mother Nolene Williams has said no test for the virus was done afterward.

In an interview on Sunday, Williams told Stabroek News that a post-mortem report showed that the causes of death for the child, Mikhel Wong-Singh were given as bilateral bronchopneumonia, acute gastroenteritis, anaemia and tonsillitis.

Williams said she spent her last hours with him at a COVID-19 station at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH), a tent where other patients were visibly showing signs of suffering from flu and having shortness of breath. She recalled trying to put her crying baby down on a bed under the tent but nurses were saying that they weren’t sure whether he had contracted the virus and therefore she should keep him in her hands. She held him all the while he cried while receiving oxygen. A nurse said that they would test him the morning of the next day for the virus but it never happened.