Health ministry conducts COVID-19 screening at vulnerable homes

In light of COVID-19 cases being recorded at the Palms Geriatric Home, the Ministry of Public Health is taking active measures to safeguard residents at other vulnerable homes through screening and testing of both their staff and residents.

Stabroek News contacted several nursing homes to understand what precautions were being taken to ensure the safety of the elderly in wake of the cases at the Palms, which includes one of the country’s ten deaths so far.

Vonita Moore, Administrator of the Uncle Eddie’s Home, told Stabroek News that a COVID-19 team from the Health Ministry visited the home last Saturday.