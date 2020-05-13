Fifteen-man squad for English cricket tour

Dear Editor,

After a long break, that seems like eternity, with no cricket in sight because of the Covid-19 pandemic, it seems at last that we might be able to see the West Indies-England three-match test series in England soon. It is my fervent wish that the series goes ahead even with no crowd in the ground. At least West Indian cricket fans will be able to see live cricket in the comfort of their homes. Having said that, I will like to take this opportunity to name the fifteen-man squad that should go on this tour.

1) Jason Holder-capt. 2) Shai Hope 3) Shamarh Brooks 4) Darren Bravo 5) Shimron Hetmyer 6) Nicolas Pooran 7) Jermaine Blackwood 8) Roston Chase 9) Kyle Myers 10) Keemo Paul 11) Kemar Roach 12) Alzarri Joseph 3) Veerasammy Permaul 14) Rakeem Cornwall 15) Shannon Gabriel, if he is fit. If not Chemar Holder. I know this squad will raise a lot of eyebrows, but if this squad is selected by Roger Harper and his selection panel, I can guarantee West Indies will retain the Wisden Trophy. Kraigg Brathwaite has been a consistent failure for the past ten test matches, averaging just 12. With Shai Hope and Pooran in the squad, there is no place for wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich. It is time Permaul be given his just due for being the number one bowler in Regional cricket for a number of years now. Pooran is too good a talent to not be playing in all three formats of the game. And finally, you have to reward Blackwood, Myers and Chemar Holder, (if he is selected) for their outstanding performances in the last regional tournament as per the criteria set out by the selection panel. They deserve to be given a chance to showcase their talent at the highest stage of test cricket. I do hope Roger Harper and his fellow selectors pick this team and as I said earlier, we will definitely retain the Wisden Trophy.

Yours faithfully,

Imtiaz Baccus.