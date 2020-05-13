Sports

Hemraj happy to represent GAW in CPL 2020

Chandrapaul Hemraj
Chandrapaul Hemraj
By

Electrifying opener, Chandrapaul Hemraj, is ecstatic about representing the Guyana Amazon Warriors in this year’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The 26-year-old left-hander, is one of six local players to be retained ahead of the CPL draft alongside three regional players and a local emerging player.

Last season, Hemraj ended with 299 runs from 12 outings with a strike rate of 121. The explosive batsman also showed his worth with the ball, snapping up five wickets and an economy of 6.8 with his left-arm orthodox.