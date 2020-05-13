Hemraj happy to represent GAW in CPL 2020

Electrifying opener, Chandrapaul Hemraj, is ecstatic about representing the Guyana Amazon Warriors in this year’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL).
The 26-year-old left-hander, is one of six local players to be retained ahead of the CPL draft alongside three regional players and a local emerging player.
Last season, Hemraj ended with 299 runs from 12 outings with a strike rate of 121. The explosive batsman also showed his worth with the ball, snapping up five wickets and an economy of 6.8 with his left-arm orthodox.