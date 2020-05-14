COVID-19 testing at Merriman Mall hailed as a success

The COVID-19 three-day testing and screening activity by the Ministry of Public Health, was deemed a success, as feedback indicated that persons were showing concern by coming out to be screened.

The testing site which was located on the Merriman Mall, Bourda, in Georgetown, was said to have been visited by approximately 45 persons. Dr Keon Harmon, attached to the National Health Emergency Operation Centre (NHEOC), said it was a positive feedback as it shows that persons were eager to learn about the amount of exposure they might have had to the virus.

He said screening was conducted on all persons visiting the site, but testing was done on approximately 28 individuals who health officials felt fulfilled the criteria for the procedure.