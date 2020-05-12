COVID-19 testing site launched at Merriman Mall

The Ministry of Public Health has launched a COVID-19 testing and screening site at the Merriman Mall, Bourda.

Dr. Keon Harmon, who is attached to the National Health Emergency Operations Centre (NHEOC), told Stabroek News that quite a few persons turned up yesterday at the location. The site will operate at the Merriman Mall up to tomorrow and between the hours of 9 am and 3 pm.

He explained that while all persons are screened, not everyone is tested as testing is determined by the level of exposure an individual has had. Once screening takes place, he said, if medical staff on site see the need to move on to testing, a test is offered to the person.