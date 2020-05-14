US Senators urge Granger to permit additional observers

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio and a number of his colleagues have written President David Granger commending the start of the vote-recount process for Guyana’s disputed March 2nd Presidential election and urging him to permit additional observers to the process.

The Florida Republican Senator did not name the Carter Center which has been trying to send a team to monitor the recount. The government has said that COVID-19 restrictions have to be complied with if the team is to return.

The May 12 letter by the senators said that allowing additional international observers to scrutinize the process is an essential step to strengthening the credibility of the recount.