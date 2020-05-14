One of the rare ones -is national hockey skipper Robert France

National hockey skipper, Robert France, is one of Guyana’s finest journeymen and his contributions to the sport are worthy of recognition.

The 34-year-old France has an interesting hockey story; his doesn’t mirror the typical plot of being around hockey during his teens.

In fact, France, who grew up in Campbellville, Georgetown, was well beyond his adolescent years when hockey became a central peg in his life.

He was introduced to the sport at age 20 by former National Coach and former President of the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB), Timothy McIntosh, who ran a programme at the Hikers Hockey Club.