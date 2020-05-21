Storm ravages two houses at No.36 Village

Two families are now counting their losses after a storm swatted their houses at Number 36 Village, Corentyne destroying their roofs and other sections.

Diane Razack, 41, explained that her eldest son was in the backyard when he noticed a “ball of wind” coming towards the house. “He run come inside and tell we and my husband did sleeping and by time that, it meet”.

The woman said the roof of her two-storey house was damaged along with sections of the concrete wall. Added to that, heavy rain then came, damaging some of the woman’s household items. “The big rain come same time so we na had time to cover nothing”.