Cameron demands copy of audit report, threatens to sue

Former president of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Dave Cameron has sent a legal letter to the board seeking a copy of the PKF report that was done on behalf of the board, last year.

After Cameron demitted office, the new board under Ricky Skerritt commissioned PKF to look at the board’s finances and recommend what can be done to bring the regional body into a better financial position. PKF came back with 28 recommendations on which the board is in the process of implementing.

The report then made its way to the ESPNcricinfo website and it called out the former president on several items. Cameron’s attorneys have since sent a legal letter to CWI asking for a copy of the report.