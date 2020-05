A Berbice man was yesterday faced with four charges after he fatally struck a New Amsterdam woman along the Fort Canje Public Road on Saturday night.

Sasenarine Jairam, 34, of Lot 35 North Road New Amsterdam appear-ed before Magistrate Peter Hugh at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

He was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, failing to render assistance, failing to stop after an accident and breaching restriction to home.