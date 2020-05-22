Private sector wants Granger to state that recount result will be accepted

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) says it is heartened by President David Granger’s stated recognition of the recount being necessary to ensure a credible result to the March 2 elections but wishes that he would have assured of his party’s acceptance of the result from that process.

In a release yesterday, the PSC expressed its pleasure that Granger, the Electoral Candidate of APNU+AFC is seeking to restore public confidence in the recount of the general and regional elections being conducted by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) by his recognition that “the recount is necessary to determine the credible final result of the March 2nd Elections.” The PSC has interpreted this as an indication that the president and his government will abide by the final declaration coming from the Chairman of GECOM.