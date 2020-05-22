Shortlist of firms to market oil to be ready by June 25 – DoE

The Department of Energy (DoE) yesterday notified the Applicants who submitted Expressions of Interest on April 26, 2020, for the “Provision of Marketing Services for Guyana’s Oil Entitlement from the Lisa Destiny FPSO Vessel”, that the preparation of the Shortlist of Firms to be invited to submit full Technical and Financial Proposals will be completed by June 25, 2020.

According to a statement from the Ministry of the Presidency, only the firms which have been shortlisted will be notified and accordingly, published on the DoE’s website.

On May 4th, the DoE said that it had proposed a list of experts to help evaluate prospective marketers for Guyana’s oil as the current pool of National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) evaluators lack the required expertise in the area.

As part of NPTAB guidelines, those persons selected would not be known until the process is completed as it runs the risk of exposing them not only to interested bidders but the public.

“The DoE proposed a list of names of persons to serve on the evaluation committee to ensure that the panel has the type of expertise required, while simultaneously adhering to the NPTAB regulations,” DoE Director Dr. Mark Bynoe told a press conference.

“We will make a recommendation to the NPTAB, they will look at the evaluators and make a decision based on the names before them,” he said.

In April, 34 companies submitted expressions of interests (EOIs) to market Guyana’s entitlement from the Exxon-operated Liza Destiny FPSO in the Stabroek Block, offshore Guyana, for a period of one year.

The engagement is expected to begin when Shell-Western Supply and Trading has fulfilled its current contract to sell this country’s first three million barrels of crude.