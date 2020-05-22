President Granger must make it clear that it is the result of the recount that he will accept

Dear Editor,

It is hoped that President Granger is not deliberately setting the nation up to go through another tiresome academic and legal drawn out interpretation of what he said last Sunday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

By choosing to say that he will “accept ‘any’ declarations made by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM)”, President Granger has raised suspicion on what he was actually telling the nation. Had he stated that he would accept the results of the ballot re-count, he would have assured the nation that there would be no need for subsequent explanations about what he means. After the March 2nd elections, many people had cause to come forward and explain what President Granger wished to tell the public and they ended up frequently changing the whole story.

Mr Mingo must take responsibility for causing voters to be alert to the possibility that GECOM may not declare the true result. Not once, but twice Mr Mingo tried to get the election result declared on fraudulent Region 4 numbers; with some officials at GECOM supporting his attempts. People cannot be blamed for suspecting that the result GECOM chooses to declare after the completion of the re-count may not be the one that comes out of ballot boxes.

The nation is interpretation-fatigued by the many pronouncements of legal luminaries and bright people on what is and what is not. For example….. a simple ballot re-count is interpreted as a forensic audit; the court had to rule if Ms Mia Mottley’s CARICOM team was engaged as supervisor or observers; Mingo’s fraudulent declaration is legal to decide the new Government; the March 2nd ballot box result is of little significance; Attorney General hinting that re-count may not be legal…….

President Granger should not leave room for complicating and confusing a very simple matter with the use of the word any. President Granger must make it crystal clear that he means the results from the ballot re-count.

Yours faithfully,

Faiyaz Alli