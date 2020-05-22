Dear Editor,

I am perturbed by an article published online via websites and social media platforms as well as in (yesterday’s) edition of the Kaieteur News under the caption, “Justice Singh doesn’t think it’s GECOM’s role to probe claims of anomalies – Commissioner Sase Gunraj.”

If the content of that article has accurately quoted the Commissioner, I have never authorized Mr. Sase Gunraj to speak on my behalf. In fact, although there was discussion, no decision was taken in this regard at the level of the Commission.

While I continue to monitor the trends based on the allegations in the observation reports; I am of the view that, he who asserts must prove. In this regard, when there are considerable deliberations and decisions at the Commission in relation to claims of anomalies; the outcome would be officially communicated to the political parties and other stakeholders particularly, the media.

Yours faithfully,

Justice Claudette Singh SC, CCH

Justice of Appeal (Ret’d)

Chairperson

Guyana Elections Commission