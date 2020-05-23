This is a recount, not an election petition

Dear Editor,

“GECOM Chairperson, retired Justice Claudette Singh, in a public statement on Thursday, reaffirmed emphatically: `While I continue to monitor the trends based on the allegations in the Observa-tion Reports, I am of the view that he who asserts must prove.’” – Guyana Times 22nd May, 2020.

Indeed, he who asserts must prove. However, madam chair, I must agree with highly respected commissioner Sase Gunraj ‘s statement, which was apologetically retracted, that It is not the role of GECOM to probe claims of anomalies. This recount process undertaken by GECOM has a mandate by law to conduct a recount and not an election petition. The path GECOM is going to take concerning these frivolous Observation Reports (ORs) is yet murky since the matter, to my knowledge, has not been fully deliberated upon by the Commission, the head table of GECOM might I add.

Justice Singh has not given the media any sort of answer to such a question until recently where she said what is in paragraph one. Is she willing to consider these ORs “proof” and go into extensive trials now or after? Mind you Madam Chair, an election petition occurs after a valid, legitimate electoral process or recount; you do know this, I’m sure of it. If you choose to approve such a mandate at this time, you will be wasting valuable resources in such a COVID-19 time.

I’m well aware that your vote tips the scale but as a Justice, you are bound by oath, dignity and conscience to do what’s right for the people of Guyana. This is a quote from a piece I had written to you, “Justice may be defined as the maintenance or administration of what is just especially by the impartial adjustment of conflicting claims or the assignment of merited rewards or punishments (MW). Justice in itself is true, it’s factual, it’s impartial, it’s fair, it’s righteous and with reason.”

For Guyana and her people; rich to poor, abled to differently abled, we will #keepmovingforward. Together as one nation, as one people with one destiny.

Yours faithfully,

Dr. Josh Kanhai