Leguan man dies after being pinned under toppled tractor

A Leguan resident died yesterday afternoon after the tractor he was operating reportedly toppled at Waterloo backdam, Leguan, leaving him submerged.

The dead man has been identifed only as Narine, of La Bagatelle, Leguan.

The accident occurred around 1pm.

Stabroek News understands that Narine was working in the backdam when the tractor toppled and he was left sumerged in mud.

Public-spirited persons were alerted and attempted to rescue the man. However, by time his body was retrieved, he had already died. A police investigation has since been launched.