Mabaruma murder accused had been fingered in father’s disappearance -was never charged due to insufficient evidence

The woman who has been arrested after the fatal stabbing her common-law husband at Mabaruma, in Region One, on Friday afternoon had been the prime suspect in the disappearance of her father in 2017.

Eustace Marcellino, 85, of Mabaruma, was reported missing on April 3, 2017. He reportedly left home to go to the backdam and never returned. Family members and members of the Joint Services subsequently conducted several searches but these were in vain.

Some of Marcellino’s clothing and a mosquito net with blood were subsequently found.