No new COVID-19 cases

For a second consecutive day, the Public Health Ministry yesterday announced that the latest round of testing has not yielded any new COVID-19 cases.

However, according to the ministry’s COVID-19 dashboard for May 23, another person has been admitted to the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The dashboard, which was posted on the Ministry’s Facebook page, revealed that there are now four persons in the COVID-19 ICU.

A total of 1,401 persons have now been tested, representing an increase of 35 over the figure reported on Friday, while the number of confirmed cases remains at 127. The dashboard also indicated that another person has also recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 58 and leaving 59 persons in institutional isolation. The number of persons who have died from the respiratory remains at 10, while five persons are still in institutional isolation.