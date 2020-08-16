25 new COVID-19 cases recorded

The Ministry of Health yesterday reported that an additional 25 COVID-19 infectious were recorded as Guyana continues to see a rise in infections.

As a result, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to date rose to 674.

The new cases, confirmed from new 124 tests that were done, were recorded in regions Two, Four, Seven and Ten.

According to the COVID-19 dashboard that was posted on the Ministry’s Facebook page yesterday, Region Two now has eight cases (which is an increase of 1), Region Four now has 190 (16), Region Seven has 155 (7) and Region Ten has 39 (1).

Meanwhile, seven persons are now in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and four additional persons have recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 310. The dashboard also stated that there are 21 persons in home isolation, 104 in institutional isolation and 73 persons in institutional quarantine.

To date, 22 COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded.