Micobie, Bonasika struggling under COVID-19 restrictions

With a number of indigenous communities restricting travel to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), some like Micobie and Bonasika are struggling to come to grips with the changed circumstances.

Villagers within these communities are now more than ever relying on their farms for food but how does this bring in revenue for them to take care of other necessities, one toshao wondered last week.

Toshao Cleveland Henry of Micobie in Region Eight said the national lockdown order and distancing measures have resulted in miners and mobile vendors not frequenting the village anymore. However, vehicles from the village would make trips to Georgetown to purchase groceries to restock the village shop.