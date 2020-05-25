Rubis in COVID-19 donation to CDC, GPHC

Joining the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Rubis Guyana Inc is providing transportation for frontline workers and has also contributed more than $2M as part of its several initiatives aimed at providing relief to persons in need and to ongoing efforts of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) .

A monetary donation of $700,000 was made to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), while the CDC received just over $1.3M.

This is according to a press release from the energy company which also said that it has provided support to families who are experiencing challenges as a result of the national emergency measures which were instituted due to the pandemic.