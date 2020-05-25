Dear Editor,

The invitation to present evidence in keeping with ‘who asserts must prove’ has to be time bound. It cannot be open ended.

But with the twenty-five days’ timeline running out and the recount crawling along, somehow I see several rounds of legal arguments taking centre stage from here on, starting with whether Gecom can arrogate unto itself the role and function of the Court.

Where does this leave in particular the CARICOM Team?

As the man said this will not end well.

Yours faithfully,

Shamshun Mohamed