Stabroek Sports’ Boxing’s Hall of Fame

By Eion Jardine

Terrence Alli can be described as the greatest Guyanese boxer never to win a world title.

If ever there was a boxer deserving of winning a world title, that boxer was Terrence Alli.

He fought his way up from poverty, left Guyana under dubious circumstances going first to Suriname and then Trinidad and Tobago and duly reached the pinnacle of his sport being ranked as the number-one lightweight boxer in the world.

All that was left to complete that rags to riches, fame to glory story, was a world title triumph.