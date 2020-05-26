Berbice cop under close arrest for allegedly selling seized engine

A Berbice Lance Corporal has been placed under close arrest after he was accused of selling a boat engine which he seized from a Corentyne resident a while ago.

Commander of Region Six, Calvin Brutus, yesterday afternoon said, “A rank is under close arrest and being investigated for an alleged crime”.

According to information gathered, the Lance Corporal while stationed at the Number 51 Police Station visited the home of a Corentyne resident and informed him that the police had received information that the engine had been stolen and was needed for an investigation.