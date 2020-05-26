Businessman charged with murdering teen miner at Puruni Landing

Junior France, the licensed firearm holder who allegedly shot and killed a 17-year-old miner two Sundays ago at Puruni Landing, Mazaruni River has been charged with murder and remanded to prison.

The 42-year-old businessman appeared before Magistrate Crystal Lambert at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court last Wednesday.

France is accused of murdering Dane Jerrick, a miner of Lot 1 ‘A’ Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara, on May 17th.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was remanded to prison until June 19th.

France was charged based on legal advice obtained by the police. His firearm has since been lodged.

The fatal shooting occurred around 3.30 am.

Stabroek News had previously reported that Jerrick was “lingering” in front of France’s business. As a result, France allegedly discharged several rounds in his direction, one of which struck him in his abdomen.

A post-mortem later revealed that Jerrick died as a result of a gunshot injury in his abdomen.