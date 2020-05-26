Lethem miner charged with trafficking ganja

A miner, who was arrested on Sunday night after the police unearthed a quantity of narcotics in the ceiling of his house, was yesterday released on a sum of $175,000 bail after he was charged.

Marc Smith, 46, of Tabatinga, Lethem appeared before Magistrate Allan Wilson at the Lethem Magistrate’s Court.

He denied the allegation which stated that on May 24, he had in his possession 2,324 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

As a result, bail was granted. The matter was adjourned to June 15 for report.

The police acting on intelligence received went to Smith’s house around 11.30 pm on Sunday during which a search was conducted.

In the ceiling, ranks allegedly unearthed a white carton containing four parcels which were wrapped with black and transparent plastic bags. The bags contained a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

Smith was arrested and taken into police custody.