Tabatinga labourer charged over cannabis

A 42-year-old labourer was yesterday placed on $75,000 bail after he denied having in his possession a quantity of narcotics on Sunday night.

The allegation against Steve Pearson, a resident of Lot 31 Tabatinga, Lethem stated that on May 25 at Lethem, Central Rupununi, he had in his possession 44 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Pearson pleaded not guilty to the charge which was read to him by Magistrate Allan Wilson at the Lethem Magistrate’s Court.

The matter was adjourned to June 15.

Reports are that the police were on patrol duty around 10.15 pm on Sunday in Lethem, Central Rupununi when they noticed Pearson standing on the road.

A search was carried out on his person during which a transparent bag containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis was found in his pants pocket.

Pearson was subsequently taken into custody. The suspected cannabis was weighed in his presence.