Relief for flooded Masekenari village

A team from the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), yesterday travelled to Gunns/Masekenari Village in the Konashen District, Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo (Region Nine) to conduct a disaster risk assessment and it handed over 60 food hampers to the Toshao, Paul Chekema.
According to a release from the Ministry of the Presidency, CDC Senior Response Officer, Captain Salim October said the Commission was asked to provide support after continuous rainfall resulted in widespread flooding within the community.