Trinidad: Four people shot dead by multiple gunmen

(Trinidad Guardian) In a dark bushy field in New Grant during the wee hours of yesterday morning, four people including two Venezuelans were lined up and shot dead by multiple gunmen.

Police have identified the victims as Aaron George, 35, Venezuelan national Guimar Jose Rausseo Marcano, aka Maria, and Darnel Mitchell, 35, of Sado Road, South Manzanilla Road, Manzanilla.

The fourth victim, also a Venezuelan, was identified as Jose Seranno. Police have no information on his occupation or address.

Police said George had three addresses, the first in Balmain Couva where he lived with his wife, another in Fyzabad and the third at Hope Road, Princes Town which he shared with Marcano.

Initial investigations reveal that there was a drug link to the quadruple killings.

A source who requested anonymity said the four victims were brought to the dark area where they were killed execution-style.

George attempted to run and he fell face down on the right side of Daily Road, New Grant.

The other three bodies were found lying face down a short distance off the road.

The area does not have electricity or street lights and is usually cultivated by gardeners.

Police said around 6:30 am, gardener Krishendath Rooplal was on his way to tend to his crops when he saw the first body.

He called the police and three more bodies were discovered.

All of the bodies bore bullet wounds to the back of the head and lower back.

Officers led by Acting Deputy Commissioner McDonald Jacob and Senior Superintendent Wayne Mohammed discovered spent shells fired from a 9mm semi-automatic pistol and a 12-gauge cartridge.

Investigators said George and Marcano were in a relationship and he left his marital home in Couva to stay at her rented apartment.

Officers have launched a trace on the characters of all the deceased. The bodies have been removed to the Forensic Science Centre where autopsies will be done tomorrow.

Speaking to Guardian Media, Senior Supt Mohammed urged the population to support the police in its crackdown of crime.

“Throughout T&T I want to urge you to say something if you see something. If you see strange vehicles, tell us, we come and check it out. We don’t want any set of reoccurrence of this. See something, say something,” he added.

Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Jacob who is in charge of intelligence and investigations said the police will work assiduously to solve the quadruple murders.

“The TTPS will be working to solve this heinous crime. We have activated all sections of the TTPS responsible for investigations. We are at the stage where we have particular leads and will solve these heinous murders. We have the special evidence recovery unit, crime scene investigations unit and within a short time, we will get to the bottom of this,” he said.

Jacob urged anyone with information on the murders to come forward and assist the police.

Anyone wanting to assist can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS.