From GWI’s standpoint there is no water problem at Diamond Isolation Facility

Dear Editor,

The Guyana Water Incorporated wishes to respond to reports of “Repeated disruption of …water supply” at the Diamond Isolation Unit, as is being reported by the Stabroek News in a May 17 article entitled “COVID-19 patients fear poor conditions at Diamond Isolation Unit delaying recovery” and a May 25 article entitled “Doctors attempt to kick down door at Diamond Isolation Facility”.

It should be noted that from GWI’s standpoint, there is no problem with the supply of water to this facility, as checks were made to its external plumbing infrastructure. However, attempts to gain access inside the building to conduct further checks proved futile, since access was denied due to the presence of Covid-19 patients.

Further, the Regional Health Officer in charge of the facility related to GWI’s Regional Manager that there was no issue with water supply there and no other report of a disruption or water shortage at the Diamond Isolation Unit was made to GWI.

If there are indeed water disruptions at this location, then it is more than likely an internal plumbing issue and should therefore be addressed by the Ministry of Public Health.

Unfortunately, we cannot fully state what the issue is without gaining access to the facility’s internal infrastructure but we wish to assure the public that all systems remain intact with our distribution of water supply to the populace.

Yours faithfully,

Leana Bradshaw

Public Relations Officer

Guyana Water Inc.