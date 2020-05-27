Muneshwer seeking approval to set up container workshop at Houston

Guyana Shore Base Inc. (GYSBI) partner Robin Muneshwer wants to establish a shipping container handling and workshop facility near the Houston, East Bank of Demerara shore base to repair heavy-duty equipment, according to a public notice issued by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

GYSBI is a consortium comprising Muneshwers Limited, TOTALTEC Oilfield Services, Pacific Rim Constructors, and LED Offshore. Its current Houston, East Bank Demerara 30-acre property, where operations began in 2017, was purchased from timber company Caribbean Resources Limited in 2014, for US$20 million.

Muneshwers is a Guyanese company while Lars Mangal, who has Guyanese roots, is the Chief Executive Officer of TOTALTEC. Pacific Rim Constructors, meanwhile, is a Russia-based company founded in 2001 by Glen Beal and Bill Davis, according to its website. Not much is known about LED Offshore and its principals.