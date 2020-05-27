18 tested for COVID-19 at La Parfaite Harmonie

Eighteen persons from La Parfaite Harmonie were tested by the mobile testing unit deployed to the community last Thursday.

Dr. Keon Harmon, head of the Health Emergency Operations Centre (HEOC), told Stabroek News that while 24 persons were screened, 18 persons were tested after meeting the criteria.

Screening and testing were done in the compound of La Parfaite Harmonie Police Station over a three-day period.

Harmon continues to encourage persons to practice the safety measures advised by the Ministry of Public Health to prevent the spread of the virus.