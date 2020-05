An Upper Corentyne driver whose hire car allegedly fatally struck a pedal cyclist along the Princetown Public Road last week was on Monday placed on $150,000 bail after he appeared in court.

Nigel Kaidnath, 25, of Grant 1805 Crabwood Creek appeared before Magistrate Alex Moore at the Springlands Magis-trate’s Court, where he was charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Kaidnath was not required to enter a plea and was placed on $150,000 bail. He will return to court on July, 16.