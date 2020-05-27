Streetball champs rue coronavirus impact

Gold is Money Captain Hubert ‘Bertie’ Pedro says that the current Covid-19 pandemic has had a tremendous impact on the 2020 season of the Streetball Championship, adding that he hopes for an eventual resumption of the tournaments.

This was revealed during an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport yesterday. He stated, “It has affected the season a lot, first of all players can’t train at the moment. At the end of the day they are guidelines you have to follow. In terms of preparation for these events, there is often a gathering because people view your training and sometimes you travel to train and you can’t know the status of everyone.”

He added, “We have to follow the necessary guidelines. We all know with the streetball, there are fans, it’s a big difference between that and field football, the fans tend to be much closer and you can’t play in an empty stadium. We don’t know when we will get the green light, we hope as soon as possible but everyone is missing the sport not just myself.”