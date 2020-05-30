Complete lockdown not being considered – Harmon

Chief Executive Officer of the National COVID-19 Task Force Joseph Harmon has announced that while an extension of the current emergency measures in place to stem the transmission of the virus is being considered, a complete lockdown of the country is not.

“At NCTF we are considering an extension of current measures beyond the 3rd of June 2020. But not a complete lockdown, as is causing panic buying and confusion in the country,” Harmon said today in a statement where he also provided an update as Election Agent and Campaign Manager for the incumbent APNU+AFC coalition.

Harmon also called on the general public to observe the guidelines for social distancing, washing of hands, wearing of masks and the definition of essential services as is contained in the gazetted order covering the measures.

It has been almost three months since Guyana recorded its first case of the novel coronavirus disease and although the authorities have implemented a partial lockdown and the curfew, many continue to act in defiance of the restrictions even as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Up to yesterday, the Health Ministry reported 150 positive cases.