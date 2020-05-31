Harmon dismisses rumours of complete lockdown to fight COVID-19

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National COVID-19 Task Force Joseph Harmon has announced that while an extension of the current emergency measures in place to stem the spread of the virus is being considered, a complete lockdown of the country is not.

“I want to make this very clear—that the National Corona Task Force has not considered a national lockdown. What we have before us is a consideration for the extension of the current measures beyond the third of June and this has nothing to do with a complete lockdown,” Harmon said yesterday at the start of an update he gave as Election Agent and Campaign Manager for the incumbent APNU+AFC coalition.

Harmon acknowledged recent rumours of a complete lockdown in Guyana from this week, which he said was responsible for panic buying and unecessary crowds in the market places and other shopping areas.